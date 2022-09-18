Stein: Nets Were Desperate for Vet Who'd Command Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving's Respect

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets may have reached a detente in their relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but it appears there's still work to be done in regaining trust behind the scenes.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Nets' recent signing of Markieff Morris was rooted in a desire to acquire a veteran voice willing to stand up to the two superstars.

"The Nets were desperate to add a veteran who could command the respect of stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and believe Morris has the gravitas to speak up when necessary like he did in Los Angeles alongside James and Davis," Stein wrote.

