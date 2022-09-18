WWE's Kofi Kingston Petitions to Be in Marvel's Black Panther TV Show

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kofi Kingston wants to be the latest WWE crossover star.

The New Day member spoke to TMZ over the weekend and angled for himself—and his tag team partners—to get a look in the Marvel Universe.

"There's a lot of us that are Marvel fans. Myself, [Xavier] Woods and [Big] E—your boys, the New Day—would love to be in a Marvel movie," Kingston said. "I know Black Panther got a whole series coming out. You know, we already fit the mold. I was born in the motherland, you know what I'm saying? Put your boy on the show."

The New Day is no stranger to the Marvel Universe. At several points, the team has made allusions to their fandom with their gear, including the introduction of Thor and Loki-inspired ringwear earlier this month.

WWE has been a launching pad for several wrestlers to become multimedia stars. John Cena and The Rock have become two of the brightest stars in Hollywood, while Sasha Banks has played a role in Disney's The Mandalorian.

Given their fandom and popularity, it wouldn't be a surprise to see The New Day make a brief cameo once the Black Panther series gets underway.

