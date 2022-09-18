Lakers' Dennis Schröder Says His Agent 'Talked to All NBA Clubs' Before LAL Contract

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Dennis Schröder said his agent canvassed the entire league looking to find him a role before he signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"My agent worked all the time, negotiated, talked to all NBA clubs," Schröder said, per BasketNews. "He was doing his job, and I was doing my job on the court in Cologne and Berlin [in EuroBasket competition]."

Schröder's deal with the Lakers is for the veteran's minimum, which is a far cry from the four-year, $84 million deal the team offered him nearly two years ago. The veteran guard decided to bet on himself rather than sign the extension during the 2020-21 season, a move that ultimately backfired, as he's now signed consecutive one-year deals for low money.

Schröder split the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

If the Lakers get that level of production from Schröder, he will be a steal on a veteran's minimum contract. The 29-year-old has consistently shown himself to be capable of offensively propping up bench units; his issues typically come when he's asked to shoulder a greater load.

Given the continued uncertainty regarding Russell Westbrook's future in Los Angeles, there's a chance Schröder winds up getting a second opportunity with a significant role with the Lakers.