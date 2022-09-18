Report: Evan Stewart, Denver Harris Among Texas A&M Players Suspended vs. Miami

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Four key freshman on the Texas A&M football team—Denver Harris, Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall and Smoke Bouie—have been suspended by the program and ruled out for Saturday night's game against No. 13 Miami, per Marshall Levenson of On3.com.

The suspensions are related to a curfew violation, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

It was a tough break for the Aggies, who entered Saturday's game coming off an embarrassing 17-14 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers at College Station last weekend.

Both Stewart and Marshall, former five-star wide receiver prospects, had played a large role in the Aggies' offense through the first two games of the season. Stewart had caught 10 passes for 105 yards and Marshall had caught four passes for 41 yards.

Harris, a former five-star cornerback prospect, had also made an impact on defense, posting five tackles in two games. Bouie has not recorded any statistics but did appear in the team's season opener against Sam Houston State.

With Stewart and Marshall sidelined, wide receiver Ainias Smith, running back Devon Achane and tight end Donovan Green saw more action in the passing game Saturday night. At the end of the third quarter, the trio had combined for nine catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M, ranked 24th nationally, entered Saturday with a 1-1 record following its loss to App State. The Aggies have not lost back-to-back games at Kyle Field since 2017.

The Aggies will face No. 10 Arkansas next weekend. It's unclear if the four freshman suspended for the Miami game will be available for that matchup.