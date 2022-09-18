Bob Myers Says Warriors Will Do 'Everything We Can' to Keep Draymond Green in Future

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors don't want to envision a scenario in which Draymond Green suits up for another team.

Green can opt out of the final year of his deal and hit free agency in 2023. Speaking with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said the four-time All-Star is "not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around."

"Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made," Myers said. "But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold."

The GM added: "Draymond, certainly it’s obvious to anybody what he’s done for us. I could never sit here and say, 'Well, he’s not going to be around.' I can’t even get the words out of my mouth."

As the 2022-23 season unfolds, Green's future is bound to become a bigger and bigger topic of discussion.

Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported on July 27 "the Warriors have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn’t any current traction on any type of extension."

It's an understandable position for Golden State to take.

Myers alluded to how the front office is likely to have some tough decisions coming down the pike.

The Warriors are projected to have a $233.6 million payroll when Green is eligible for free agency in 2023, which includes cap holds for Andrew Wiggins ($43.8 million) and Jordan Poole ($11.7 million). Between player contracts and luxury tax penalties, the franchise might be on the hook for $400-plus million.

As much as Chase Center has given Golden State a license to print money, sooner or later ownership will hit its limit.

Green is a franchise legend who will have his jersey retired someday. He's also a 32-year-old forward whose trajectory moving forward is difficult to gauge.

Pinning down Green's value has always been tough because he's the proverbial jack-of-all-trades and a master of none. He impacts the game on both ends of the floor but doesn't usually dominate proceedings.

It's not like with Stephen Curry, for whom tabling a four-year, $215.4 million extension was a no-brainer. You can continue building the team around Curry as he gets deeper into his 30s. The same may not be true of Green.

Re-signing the seven-time All-Defensive standout should be a priority when the time comes, but Myers might be wise to set a limit on how much the Warriors are willing to offer. If he can get a max contract elsewhere, then it could be time to part ways.