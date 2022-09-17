Bayley Comments on Sasha Banks and Naomi's Hiatus, Potential Return to WWE

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bayley is lending her support to Sasha Banks and Naomi amid their absence from WWE programming.

Appearing on In The Kliq (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Bayley commented on Banks' and Naomi's WWE walkout in May and how she would feel if they returned to the company:

"Even if I was there, no one's going to understand their mindset or understand whatever happened besides Sasha and Naomi. All I know is, what they're doing now is killing it. I've been able to spend some time with them. They're models, they're actresses, they're singers, they’re amazing … No matter what they do, I support them. They're going to take over everywhere, take over the world.

"If they ever do return, I'm just gonna kick their ass. They might be scared to come back for me, they might want to stay on the runway."

On the May 16 episode of Raw, Banks and Naomi were scheduled to be part of a six-pack challenge to determine Raw women's champion Bianca Belair's next opponent. Banks and Naomi left the building before the show, however, and the match was changed to Becky Lynch vs. Asuka.

After Banks and Naomi walked out, WWE tweeted a statement accusing of them of unprofessional conduct and condemning them for their actions:

Per Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE's plan was for Naomi to win the six-pack challenge and face Belair at Hell in a Cell, which led to Banks and Naomi expressing concern over what that meant for their reign as WWE women's tag team champions.

On the next episode of SmackDown, it was announced Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE and had been stripped of their titles as well.

Banks and Naomi have been off TV since the walkout, and there was speculation regarding them getting released or seeing their WWE contracts expire, but the narrative changed when Triple H took over as head of creative following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Nitish Vashishtha of Ringside News) reported last month that sources had indicated Banks and Naomi agreed to return to WWE with new management in place.

The return still hasn't happened, but Banks and Naomi have remained in the public eye, walking the runway at New York Fashion Week and appearing on the red carpet for the Disney+ She-Hulk series.

Bayley returned during Sasha and Naomi's absence at SummerSlam after being away for more than a year due to a knee injury.

She also created a new stable with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky known as Damage Ctrl, and they have been running roughshod over the women's division, meaning Banks and Naomi would be logical candidates to arrive and oppose them in the near future.

