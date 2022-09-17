Report: Doc Rivers' Twitter Hacked, 76ers Worked to Regain Control of Account

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers' Twitter account was reportedly hacked before the team managed to regain control of it.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, a friend informed Rivers of "bizarre activity" on his account, including controversial likes, which the Sixers were able to undo.

Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Rivers' account liked multiple tweets that featured "adult content."

The 60-year-old Rivers is preparing to enter his third season in Philly and his 24th season as an NBA head coach overall.

Rivers previously coached the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, and he has amassed a 1,043-735 record in 1,778 regular-season games.

Perhaps most impressively, Rivers' teams have reached the playoffs in 18 of his 23 seasons as head coach, including 14 of the past 15.

His greatest success came in Boston, where he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals twice, including a championship in 2008.

In his first two seasons with the Sixers, the team has gone 100-54 and reached the playoffs twice, but they have failed to advance past the second round each time.

Playoff shortcomings have seemingly become a hallmark for the 76ers in recent years, but the front office was hard at work this offseason to add to an already strong roster in hopes of making a deeper run to the Eastern Conference Finals or even the NBA Finals.

For starters, the 76ers re-signed All-Star guard James Harden after acquiring him in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Keeping him meant maintaining a core of Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia also brought in the likes of P.J. Tucker, De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell to solidify one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.

With a full season of Harden alongside Embiid and Co., the Sixers are one of a handful of teams with a legitimate shot to go the distance in the Eastern Conference.