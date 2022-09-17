Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Releases Statement on Efforts to Free Her from Prison

Brittney Griner (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, released a statement Friday night after meeting with United States President Joe Biden about efforts to secure her wife's release from prison in Russia.

Griner has been detained in Russia for 212 days since being arrested in February at a Moscow airport for carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in prison in August, a ruling that's been appealed.

