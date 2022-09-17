X

    Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Releases Statement on Efforts to Free Her from Prison

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2022

    Brittney Griner (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

    Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, released a statement Friday night after meeting with United States President Joe Biden about efforts to secure her wife's release from prison in Russia.

    T.J. Quinn ☘️ @TJQuinnESPN

    Statement from Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle: <a href="https://t.co/aZHbVmBIJc">pic.twitter.com/aZHbVmBIJc</a>

    Griner has been detained in Russia for 212 days since being arrested in February at a Moscow airport for carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in prison in August, a ruling that's been appealed.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.