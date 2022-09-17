LeBron James on Dennis Schröder's Return to Lakers: 'So Damn Happy to Have You Back'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is happy to have Dennis Schröder back in the Purple and Gold, posting a photo of the two on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Yessir!! So damn happy to have you back!! You're like that! LFG!!!"

Schröder signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers on Friday, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

During his first stint with the Lake Show in 2020-21, Schröder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 61 games, all of which were starts, while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

In six playoff games that season, Schröder averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from deep.

The 29-year-old gives L.A. some added depth behind Russell Westbrook at point guard. And, if Westbrook fails to live up to expectations for the second straight season, Schröder will be able to step into a starting role.