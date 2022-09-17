AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16September 17, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 16.
Most of the matches from Friday's show were set up during Wednesday's Dynamite, mostly through backstage segments.
Ethan Page of The Firm wants people to take this business seriously, and he picked Danhausen as his first target in this new quest.
We also saw Matt Hardy battle Darby Allin, Willow Nightingale take on Penelope Ford, and Samoa Joe put the ROH TV title on the line against the former ROH pure champion, Josh Woods.
Let's look at what went down during Friday's show.
Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy
- The way Hardy hit the steel steps when Allin pushed him looked nasty.
- Hardy being able to hit a moonsault at his age after everything his body has been through is an impressive feat.
- The House of Black can still work without Malakai Black. Positioning Julia as the brains of the operation is a smart move.
Hardy and Allin were both in the ring as the episode began. They shook hands to show respect before locking up for the first time in this bout. They started off slow with some simple holds, counters and takedowns.
Allin had the upper hand after sending Hardy into the steel steps, but his desire to take risks bit him in the butt when he missed hitting Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb on the apron and crashed to the ground.
The 47-year-old veteran is still capable of having a good match, but many years in the business and some injuries have forced him to adjust his style quite a bit. That is part of what makes it so impressive that he can still do the things he can do at this stage in his career.
He and Allin worked well together, but Allin was the one who ended up with his hand raised after using Last Supper to get the pin. After he left, Hardy was attacked by Brody King, who then proceeded to call out Allin and Sting.
They did come out on the stage and accepted a challenge for a tag match at Grand Slam. King still choked Hardy out anyway. The match had some limitations but overall, this was a decent way to start the show.
Winner: Darby Allin
Grade: C+
Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
- The double knee Ford hit on the apron looked great. Willow sold is well, too.
- Ford bridging back to avoid a clothesline before hitting a cutter was a great spot.
- Ford's finisher is cool, but sometimes it takes a little too long to apply.
After a promo from Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Chris Jericho, Willow and Ford came to the ring for the second match of the night.
While Willow's power advantage gave her an edge early on, Ford was able to turn things around and maintain control throughout most of the commercial break.
Ford used her speed and agility to combat Nightingale's strength, but something like a pounce from somebody like Willow is going to leave a lasting impression.
The Superbad Girl was able to secure the submission win. This bout was given a decent amount of time, but a lot of it was during the break. Picture-in-picture helps, but it's not quite as good as seeing the match full-screen. This was a fun outing, but if Tony Khan is paying attention to the crowd, he should give Nightingale a push soon.
Winner: Penelope Ford
Grade: C+
Danhausen vs. Ethan Page
- Danhausen's character should not work on TV as well as it does. It's great how he has taken what should be a niche indie gimmick and turned it into something people genuinely love.
- Jericho rooting for Danhausen because he was afraid of being cursed was hilarious.
Danhausen mocked Page's smile before they really got the match started. All Ego took the painted wrestler down and beat him into the mat right away.
Danhausen gave him a defiant slap, but that just angered his much bigger opponent. Page hit his finisher for a quick win. This was a squash, but based on how AEW is using both guys, it kind of worked.
Winner: Ethan Page
Grade: C
