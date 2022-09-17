AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16

1 of 3

Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (Credit: AEW)

Hardy and Allin were both in the ring as the episode began. They shook hands to show respect before locking up for the first time in this bout. They started off slow with some simple holds, counters and takedowns.

Allin had the upper hand after sending Hardy into the steel steps, but his desire to take risks bit him in the butt when he missed hitting Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb on the apron and crashed to the ground.

The 47-year-old veteran is still capable of having a good match, but many years in the business and some injuries have forced him to adjust his style quite a bit. That is part of what makes it so impressive that he can still do the things he can do at this stage in his career.

He and Allin worked well together, but Allin was the one who ended up with his hand raised after using Last Supper to get the pin. After he left, Hardy was attacked by Brody King, who then proceeded to call out Allin and Sting.

They did come out on the stage and accepted a challenge for a tag match at Grand Slam. King still choked Hardy out anyway. The match had some limitations but overall, this was a decent way to start the show.

Winner: Darby Allin

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations