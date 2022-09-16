WWE's Kofi Kingston on 'Very Impressive' Logan Paul: 'He Shouldn't Be That Good'

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Count Kofi Kingston among the WWE Superstars who have been impressed with Logan Paul's seamless transition into the world of professional wrestling.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday, Kingston commented on Paul and his rapid progress:

"To see what he did in the ring is very impressive," Kingston said. "Especially as a performer who has seen a lot of people and has gone through the whole learning process, he shouldn't be that good, that quickly."

Paul first gained fame by being a YouTuber and social media megastar, but he began trying his hand at pro wrestling this year and made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Teaming with The Miz, Paul put on a highly impressive performance and came out on the winning end against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, although The Miz attacked him afterward.

Paul subsequently signed an official contract with WWE and then beat The Miz in his singles debut at SummerSlam. Paul once again marveled the WWE Universe, especially when he hit a perfect frogsplash on The Miz through the announce table.

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns appeared on Paul's popular Impaulsive podcast this week, which led to WWE head of creative Triple H inviting Paul to appear on Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t F4WOnline's Joseph Currier) reported Friday that WWE is setting the stage for a match between Reigns and Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5, and he noted that WWE will officially announce it during a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.

If the match happens, it would represent a rapid ascent for Paul, but it would also make sense from WWE's perspective due to the mainstream attention it would garner.

The 41-year-old Kingston is one of the most veteran performers on WWE's roster, having been under contract with the company since 2006 and part of the main roster since 2007.

Kingston is also one of the most decorated Superstars in the company, having held the WWE Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship four times, the United States Championship three times and the Tag Team Championships a remarkable 14 times.

Kofi has essentially seen and done it all in WWE, which adds a ton of credibility to his positive assessment of Paul's career in WWE thus far.

