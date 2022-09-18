Report: Chargers' Justin Herbert 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Jaguars After Rib Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert could still suit up for the team for its next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 25, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Herbert "has a chance" to practice this coming Wednesday and then be on the field in one week's time:

Herbert was injured in his team's Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was later diagnosed as a fracture to his rib cartilage. The quarterback missed just one play before returning and gutting it out in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Brandon Staley said Herbert was "OK" after the game and didn't expect it to be an issue going forward.

"You're not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance more than him," Staley added.

Herbert had avoided injuries throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, playing all 17 games in 2021 after playing the final 15 games as a rookie in 2020.

The 24-year-old also put up incredible numbers in this span, totaling 9,350 passing yards and 69 touchdowns. This has continued into 2022 with 613 yards and six touchdowns in his first two games.

Los Angeles has an experienced backup in Chase Daniel, but there is a significant drop-off if Herbert is unavailable against Jacksonville.