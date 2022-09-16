Alvin Kamara, J.K. Dobbins, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 2

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Week 2 NFC South clash between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has all sorts of injury concerns circling it.

Alvin Kamara's status for the Saints is the most concerning injury for fantasy football players from that game.

Kamara has not practiced each of the last two days because of a rib injury. He is officially listed as questionable, per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

A potential absence or even limited action for Kamara could throw a wrench in fantasy football plans because of the alternatives the Saints have in the backfield.

The statuses of Jameis Winston and Mark Ingram will also be watched closely. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported both players are listed as questionable along with Kamara.

Tampa Bay already ruled Chris Godwin out for the Week 2 clash inside the Superdome. Three wide receivers and Leonard Fournette are also listed as questionable, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Injury concerns are not limited to the Tampa Bay-New Orleans clash. Baltimore listed running back J.K. Dobbins as questionable ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Miami Dolphins, per Yates.

Dobbins did not play in Week 1 but did practice throughout the week. That should allow some hope to seep in for fantasy football players in need of help at running back.

Below is a look at the other top injuries that could affect fantasy football rosters for Sunday's Week 2 games.

Alvin Kamara Listed as Questionable

Kamara's lack of practice time could mean he will miss the clash with Tampa or that he will be affected by it if he plays.

New Orleans' fantasy football situation at running back is different than any other team in the NFL because of Taysom Hill's presence.

Hill reclaimed his role as the NFL's No. 1 touchdown vulture by scoring in the Saints opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He also led the Saints in rushing yards with 81.

As of Friday, Hill is listed as a quarterback and a tight end in Yahoo fantasy football leagues. The positional versatility is vital for fantasy managers in need of roster help, and it is also worrisome for those who may go up against a player listed as a tight end that puts up running back numbers.

Hill ran for 54 and 33 yards in two of his last three meetings with the Buccaneers. He could be considered as a fantasy option even if Kamara is ruled as available for Sunday.

The entire Bucs-Saints game is difficult to sort out from a fantasy perspective right now. Godwin being out opens up roles in the passing game for Jones and Gage, but both players are listed as questionable.

The waiver wire will likely see some late action Sunday morning, and it would not be surprising to see Bucs and Saints players lead the list of adds from the waiver wire because of the unknowns in that contest.

J.K. Dobbins Questionable Despite Practicing

In a more promising situation, Dobbins practiced all week in the buildup to the Ravens' home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Dobbins' questionable status appears more promising than the designation given to Kamara on Friday afternoon.

Dobbins can turn into a popular fantasy football running back in the coming weeks, but it may be wise to show some caution with the third-year running back. He missed all of 2021 and needs to get used to in-game action again.

Baltimore used Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill at running back in Week 1, but none of them did anything of significance. Drake had the most carries of the trio, but he managed 31 yards on 11 carries.

Lamar Jackson shouldered the offensive load against the Jets, as he threw for three touchdowns and completed 17 of his 30 passes.

A pivot away from the Baltimore running backs is necessary if you believe Dobbins will not make an immediate impact. Miami held Damien Harris to 48 rushing yards on nine carries in Week 1, so the matchup may not be ideal to use Dobbins.

Jeff Wilson Jr. and Darrell Henderson are two of the running backs you could land on the waiver wire in place of Dobbins. Wilson could shoulder Elijah Mitchell's workload in San Francisco, and Henderson played more snaps than Cam Akers in Week 1.

Starting Dobbins off his extended rest period is a risk, but if you believe he will be up to the task, then play him at your own risk. He should be a much better fantasy contributor as the season goes on.