WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Match Planned for Crown Jewel PPV

WWE is reportedly planning a match between undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and YouTube star Logan Paul to headline the Nov. 5 Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t F4WOnline's Joseph Currier), WWE will hold a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday to officially announce the match.

Paul is also scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Anaheim, California.

Reigns appeared on Paul's Impaulsive podcast Tuesday. The podcast has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.8 million people had viewed the Reigns episode as of Friday.

After the podcast dropped, Reigns took to Twitter to accuse Paul and his co-hosts of talking trash after he left the show:

Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, vowed to handle the Paul situation, which led to a response from Paul:

WWE head of creative Triple H then invited Paul to appear on Friday's episode of SmackDown, and it was announced shortly thereafter that he would indeed be on the show:

Paul is best known for his popularity on social media, but he has become a big deal in the pro wrestling scene over the past year as well.

At WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Paul was ringside for a match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and he took a Stunner from Owens afterward. One year later, Paul made his in-ring debut.

Paul teamed with The Miz to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April, and Paul had the wrestling world buzzing thanks to the athleticism, poise and presence he displayed in his first-ever match.

The Miz attacked Paul after the match, which led to them having a singles match at SummerSlam. Paul was highly impressive once again and picked up a victory over The Miz.

Around that time, it was announced that Paul had signed an official contract with WWE, and it was expected that he would be utilized as a part-time Superstar, primarily at major events.

Meanwhile, Reigns is a surefire future WWE Hall of Famer who is having of one of the most dominant runs in the history of the company.

The Tribal Chief has run through everyone in his path, including Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, and he has held the Universal Championship for over 700 days.

There is no question that there is a huge disparity between Reigns and Paul in terms of experience and legitimacy, but a match between them would be huge nonetheless.

Even if few would have any belief that Paul could beat Reigns for the title if it is on the line, Reigns vs. Paul is a match that would receive a ton of mainstream attention, and it would be a worthy headliner for an event that tends to feature big names and legends.

