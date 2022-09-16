Evander Kane, Sharks Settle Grievance over Contract Termination

Derek Leung/Getty Images

Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks have settled the grievance the NHL Players' Association filed last season on his behalf over the termination of his contract, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

"The agreement has been approved by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association," the Sharks said in a statement. "We are satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons."

The Sharks terminated what was left of Kane's seven-year, $49 million contract in January, citing a "breach of his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols"

At the time, Kane was in the fourth year of that contract, which paid him $7 million annually. He was due $19 million for the last three years of his contract, per Wyshynski.

An NHL source told Wyshynski that the settlement "is expected to bridge the gap between the money owed Kane by the Sharks and the money he's making on his new deal with the [Edmonton] Oilers."

Following his termination, Kane signed a one-year deal to join the Oilers and recently agreed to a four-year, $20.5 million contract extension in July. The left wing notched 22 goals and 17 assists in 43 games in his first season with the team.

Kane's divorce with the Sharks was somewhat expected because of a number of issues that arose during his tenure.

The NHL opened an investigation into the 31-year-old after his estranged wife, Anna Kane, accused him in August 2021 of placing bets on NHL games and said he would intentionally throw games to win money.

The league announced a month later that it found no evidence that those claims were true.

As training camp opened for the 2021-22 season, the NHL was also investigating domestic abuse allegations made by Anna Kane against him. The Sharks and Kane agreed that he would not take part in training camp while the investigation was ongoing.

The NHL announced that October it found no evidence to support Anna Kane's claims of domestic abuse.

That same month, Kane was investigated again for allegedly submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. After concluding its investigation, the NHL announced a 21-game suspension for the veteran.

After Kane served his suspension, he was placed on waivers and sent to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

The Vancouver native began his NHL career with the Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets) in 2009 after being drafted fourth overall. He was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in 2015 before he was dealt to the Sharks in 2018.