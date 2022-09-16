Rumors on Vince McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Bray Wyatt and Gable Steveson

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon 2023 WWE HOF Induction Reportedly Considered

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in disgrace in July, but the former WWE CEO, chairman and head of creative reportedly may be penciled in for a huge appearance next year.

According to Sunni Upal of The U.S. Sun, McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, wants to give her father a huge sendoff.

While nothing is official, the new co-CEO and chairwoman is reportedly part of talks regarding Vince receiving a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2023, which would subsequently result in an appearance at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.

Although he was initially defiant, McMahon stepped down from all of his WWE posts in July, besides his status as majority shareholder of the company.

McMahon's decision to retire came amid an investigation by WWE's board of directors into allegations that he paid millions of dollars to former female WWE employees in exchange for their silence regarding sexual relationships and encounters with him.

After McMahon stepped down, Stephanie took on two of his roles, while Triple H was elevated to head of creative.

Vince has remained completely out of the spotlight for the past couple of months, although Stephanie did orchestrate a farewell chant and cheer from the live audience on the first episode of SmackDown after her father's retirement.

While there is a great deal of controversy surrounding Vince at this point, there is no denying what he accomplished as a businessman after buying WWE from his father in 1982.

McMahon molded WWE into an international powerhouse and the biggest company in pro wrestling by a wide margin. He also created WrestleMania, which is among the biggest spectacles in sports and entertainment.

If McMahon does get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it would be arguably the most highly anticipated acceptance speech of all time, as both his supporters and detractors would be interested to see what he has to say about his time in wrestling and the scandal that took him down.

It is also likely that McMahon would receive a thunderous ovation at WrestleMania upon taking the stage with the rest of the Hall of Fame class, especially since live audiences continued to support him even when he was under fire earlier this summer.

Update on Wyatt's WWE Return Negotiations

Bray Wyatt has reportedly held talks to return to WWE, although it is unclear where the negotiations stand currently.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE and Wyatt "definitely" had talks in the direction of him returning before they stalled. Meltzer added that it is "not a dead issue," however.

Meltzer also reported that Wyatt previously had contract talks with other wrestling companies, but they never entered the closing stages due to Wyatt's high contract demands.

Despite being a three-time world champion and one of WWE's biggest stars, Wyatt was shockingly released from the company in July 2021.

Wyatt had been signed with WWE for over a decade at that point, and during that time he became known as one of the most creative minds and best characters in the wrestling business.

WWE released Wyatt at a time when it was parting ways with several notable wrestlers due to budget cuts, but many of those wrestlers have been brought back under Triple H's leadership.

In Triple H's less than two months at the helm, WWE has re-signed Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano and Braun Strowman. Wyatt would likely be the biggest name among them to be brought back into the fold.

Given that Triple H worked closely with Wyatt in NXT to develop his character, it is fair to assume that they have a solid relationship and respect for each other.

Also, the fact that Wyatt hasn't wrestled anywhere else since getting released could be a sign that he favors WWE and has been waiting for an opportunity to return.

Based on Triple H's willingness to restock the roster with former WWE talents, WWE has to be considered the favorite to land Wyatt at this point.

Steveson Reportedly Mulling Return to College

Olympic gold medalist and WWE signee Gable Steveson reportedly may be considering a return to the University of Minnesota for another year of amateur wrestling.

According to Meltzer (h/t Mukherjee), there is reportedly some belief that Steveson wants to compete collegiately for one more season despite previously announcing that last year would be his final season.

Meltzer added that WWE had big plans for Steveson after signing him as part of the Next In Line program, but things have not progressed as quickly as hoped.

The original plan was reportedly for Steveson to start on WWE's main roster shortly after WrestleMania earlier this year. Steveson appeared at WrestleMania 38, taking out Chad Gable after a Raw Tag Team Championship match.

As noted by Meltzer, however, Steveson has yet to make his official WWE debut as a wrestler, isn't training in Orlando with other WWE recruits and isn't in the immediate plans to debut.

When Steveson signed with WWE last year, it came amid plenty of fanfare, as he was fresh off winning an Olympic gold medal for Team USA in heavyweight freestyle wrestling.

Multiple suitors were vying for Steveson's services, including UFC, but it was WWE that ultimately secured him.

Steveson may not be taking to pro wrestling as quickly as other Olympians like Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, but that doesn't mean his chances at success are gone.

If Steveson does have a desire to wrestle one more year at Minnesota, it may not be the worst thing for him or WWE, as winning another national title would raise his stock again and get people talking about him ahead of his potential WWE debut.

