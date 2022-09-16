X

    Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2022

    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way.

    The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.

    It was obvious he was in pain, but he still managed to throw a touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer on fourth down to cut into the deficit.

    Los Angeles was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick and fell three points short against its division rival, but Herbert earned plenty of praise for his toughness:

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    Herbert lost, but that was legendary toughness that nobody that was watching will ever forget.

    Gregg Bell @gbellseattle

    Sure looked like Justin Herbert played the end of that game with broken or at least severely bruised ribs. That’s awful to even breathe with, let alone play football.<br><br>In his gladiator world, his teammates’ respect for him is now through the roof.

    Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke

    I never want to hear anyone question Justin Herbert’s competitiveness ever again.

    Ryan Bergara @ryansbergara

    Really hope Herbert’s ribs are okay… dude’s a warrior.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Respect . That’s competing. That’s some real tough guy sh!t. Love it Herbert.

    Jerry Brewer @JerryBrewer

    Mad respect for Justin Herbert. As tough as he is talented. Just hope his ribs or whatever injury isn’t too bad.

    Craig Horlbeck @craighorlbeck

    I will start Herbert on my fantasy team even if he doesn’t play next week out of pure respect

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Justin Herbert getting x-rays later <a href="https://t.co/Cbz2suSIvD">pic.twitter.com/Cbz2suSIvD</a>

    Chris Jones was the biggest problem for Herbert and the Chargers offensive line, as he finished with two sacks, two quarterback hits and a pass defended. Herbert was forced to evade pressure for much of the evening, and he certainly paid a price at times.

    Ultimately, though, it was his pick-six to Jaylen Watson that proved to be the difference. It seemed as if Los Angeles was going to take the lead in the fourth quarter when Watson intercepted a pass and returned it 99 yards for a score.

    The Chiefs never gave up the lead from there as Herbert labored to finish the game.

