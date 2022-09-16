Austin Ekeler's Usage in Chargers Offense Questioned by Fantasy Managers vs. Chiefs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thursday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers was supposed to come with plenty of offensive fireworks and fantasy points.

Someone must have forgotten to tell the teams that during the first half.

Los Angeles took a 10-7 lead into intermission, and running back Austin Ekeler had just 20 yards on seven carries and one catch for negative-three yards. It was not the early-week performance fantasy football players were looking for out of the star playmaker.

What's more, Sony Michel received a handoff at the Kansas City 1-yard line instead of Ekeler before Justin Herbert threw a one-yard score to Zander Horvath.

Fans on social media expressed some concern with Ekeler's first-half showing:

Ekeler had just 36 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards with no touchdowns in the Chargers' Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, so there is something of a troubling pattern emerging in the early portion of the season for those fantasy players relying on the No. 1 back.

Fortunately, there is a track record to fall back on after he scored 20 touchdowns a season ago, but the dominant fantasy playmaker from 2021 has yet to make an appearance in 2022.