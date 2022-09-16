X

    Austin Ekeler's Usage in Chargers Offense Questioned by Fantasy Managers vs. Chiefs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2022

    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Thursday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers was supposed to come with plenty of offensive fireworks and fantasy points.

    Someone must have forgotten to tell the teams that during the first half.

    Los Angeles took a 10-7 lead into intermission, and running back Austin Ekeler had just 20 yards on seven carries and one catch for negative-three yards. It was not the early-week performance fantasy football players were looking for out of the star playmaker.

    What's more, Sony Michel received a handoff at the Kansas City 1-yard line instead of Ekeler before Justin Herbert threw a one-yard score to Zander Horvath.

    Fans on social media expressed some concern with Ekeler's first-half showing:

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    Austin Ekeler - no goalline work, no third downs outside of short yardage, but most everything else <a href="https://t.co/8Vq8seEPEI">pic.twitter.com/8Vq8seEPEI</a>

    Jacob Gibbs @jagibbs_23

    Chargers first half RB usage<br><br>Snap rate:<br>63% — Austin Ekeler<br>20% — Joshua Kelley<br>17% — Sony Michel<br><br>Routes run (on 18 dropbacks)<br>7 — Ekeler 😬<br>2 — Kelley<br><br>Sony Michel was on the field for the only two red zone plays and handled the only red zone rushing attempt.

    Scott Durbin @scottkdurbin

    Why did I draft Austin Ekeler for my Fantasy Football team? I mean Sony with the goaline carry which he didn’t score on mind you. Ekeler is going to be the guy who gets 80-yards combined with no scores every game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ekelersedgenomore?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ekelersedgenomore</a>

    Kevin @Daboys_22

    Trying to find Austin Ekeler targets in this Chargers offense. <a href="https://t.co/E1mNdnXBAf">pic.twitter.com/E1mNdnXBAf</a>

    code toke @ToKeNasty

    I regret going all in on ekeler in every league

    Lindsay Rhodes @lindsay_rhodes

    I'm not going to freak out about Austin Ekeler. I'm not going to freak out about Austin Ekeler. I'm not going to freak out about Austin Ekeler. I'm a little freaked out about Austin Ekeler.

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    So Chargers are just... not gonna use Austin Ekeler?

    Jim Sannes @JimSannes

    The lost goal-line work is a bummer. But Austin Ekeler's role actually is a smidge better than Week 1.<br><br>Snaps: 50.8% --&gt; 63.3%<br>Routes: 35.3% --&gt; 55.6%<br><br>Still bad relative to preseason expectations. But less catastrophic than it seemed earlier. <a href="https://t.co/Xxiwza8lYn">https://t.co/Xxiwza8lYn</a>

    Fantasy Football Today @FFToday

    What’s going on with Austin Ekeler? <a href="https://t.co/tPSkxS6qSS">pic.twitter.com/tPSkxS6qSS</a>

    Ekeler had just 36 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards with no touchdowns in the Chargers' Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, so there is something of a troubling pattern emerging in the early portion of the season for those fantasy players relying on the No. 1 back.

    Fortunately, there is a track record to fall back on after he scored 20 touchdowns a season ago, but the dominant fantasy playmaker from 2021 has yet to make an appearance in 2022.

