A'ja Wilson, Candace Parker Headline 2022 All-WNBA 1st Team

Before Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun, the WNBA announced the members of this year's All-WNBA First Team, highlighted by Aces star A'ja Wilson.

Wilson, Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kelsey Plum and Breanna Stewart were named to the 2022 All-WNBA First Team, the league announced Thursday.

Wilson is the highlight of the First Team after she became the fifth player in WNBA history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. It marked the second time she was named MVP.

The 26-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks in 36 regular-season games while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep.

Wilson helped lead the Aces to a 26-10 record, which ranked first in the Western Conference and tied for first in the WNBA with the Eastern Conference's Chicago Sky.

Stewart, meanwhile, averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 34 games while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep. She earned her second consecutive All-Star selection and fourth overall.

The 28-year-old helped the Seattle Storm finish second in the Western Conference with a 22-14 record. The Storm reached the second round of the playoffs, where they were defeated by the Aces.

Wilson and Stewart were unanimously selected to the All-WNBA First Team. It marked the third straight All-WNBA nod for Wilson and fifth overall for Stewart.

Parker, a member of the Sky, also had an impressive season. The two-time MVP averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32 games while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from deep.

The 36-year-old earned her seventh career All-Star selection this year and her second straight, the first time she earner back-to-back All-Star selections since 2013 and 2014.

This marks Parker's 10th career All-WNBA selection.

Diggins-Smith, meanwhile, put together one of the best seasons of her career en route to her sixth All-Star selection. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 30 games while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from deep.

The 32-year-old helped the Phoenix Mercury finish fourth in the Western Conference with a 15-21 record and earn a berth in the WNBA playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Aces in the first round.

This mark's Diggins-Smith's sixth career All-WNBA selection.

Plum, like Wilson, has played a significant role in the Aces' success this year. The 28-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 36 games while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from deep.

The 2017 first overall pick earned her first All-Star selection and went on to be named the 2022 All-Star Game MVP.

Plum's All-WNBA selection is also the first of her career.