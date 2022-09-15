Kyle Kuzma on Hopes for Wizards' 2022-23 Season: 'All About Getting to the Playoffs'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After languishing as part of a middling Washington Wizards team last season, Kyle Kuzma is ready to get back to the postseason.

"It’s all about getting to the playoffs. That’s my mindset," Kuzma told Complex's Mike DeStefano of his goals for next season. "The NBA’s always better when you can win. We probably had one of the more talented teams that Wizard fans and the DMV’s seen in recent years and we have to figure it out, take that leap, and start playing winning basketball. That’s the most important thing that we have to do."

Kuzma had perhaps the best individual season of his career in 2021-22, averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His success did not translate to wins for the Wizards, who finished 35-47 and were eight games removed from even reaching the play-in.

An extended injury absence from Bradley Beal did not help matters, but this was a largely middling group of veterans performing almost exactly to their talent level.

Washington took a big swing at the deadline to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, and the impact of that deal may be felt this season. If Porzingis can find the two-way form he's lost in recent seasons amid knee issues and Beal resumes playing like an All-NBA star, it's reasonable to expect the Wizards to compete for a low-end playoff spot.

That said, there's not much meat beyond a first-round exit on the bone here.