Red Sox Rumors: Boston Top Contender for Jose Abreu in MLB Free Agency

José Abreu (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

First baseman José Abreu may end up on the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score (h/t Adam London of NESN) reported the American League East team is "high on the list" of possible landing spots along with the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and Houston Astros.

Abreu has put together a decorated career since joining the Chicago White Sox in 2014.

The 35-year-old's accolades include the 2020 AL MVP Award, the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year Award, three All-Star selections and a trio of Silver Slugger Awards.

He's coming off a 2022 season with the South Siders where he compiled a .304/.378/.446 slash line with 15 home runs across 157 appearances. Although his power numbers were down a bit, his .824 OPS still ranked 23rd among all major league hitters.

With Abreu's numbers staying strong into his mid-30s, he said there was no timetable for how long he wanted to keep playing.

"As long as I can or as long as life wants me to," the slugger told reporters in August. "I'm in a good place right now. My family is in a good place. I'm in a very good organization here. We'll see. I don't put numbers or limits. We'll see what life has for me, and I'll go with it."

Even if his power numbers never return to their peak—he crushed 36 homers in 2014—his offensive game is well-rounded enough to provide ample value.

Abreu's potential departure from the White Sox could be a surprise given his long history with the franchise, but Chicago's loss may end up being a major gain for the Red Sox. He could provide a nice boost to the middle of the team's batting order.