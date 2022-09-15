Baron Davis, Michele Roberts Launching New Fan Controlled Hoops League in February

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The creators of the Fan Controlled Football league are following up on their success with the formation of Fan Controlled Hoops, per Brooks Warren of Slam.

Former NBA player Baron Davis and Michele Roberts, former executive director of the NBA players union, will be strategic advisers to the league, which will begin Feb. 7.

"This is an awesome opportunity to introduce a new style of entertainment to the game, including the introduction of new rules and creative ideas," Davis said in a press release. "I'm excited to connect with fans in new ways through Web3, bringing experiences they can only dream about. FCH is building something special."

Roberts was best known as the NBPA executive director before stepping down in January. The 66-year-old was the first woman to lead a professional sports union in North America when she won the role in 2014.

Davis spent 13 years in the NBA with six different franchises, earning two All-Star selections. The 43-year-old also appeared in the BIG3 three-on-three league before leaving in 2019.

The new league will be a four-on-four competition featuring a fully interactive LED floor.

It will presumably follow in the path of Fan Controlled Football, which began in 2021 and expanded to eight teams in 2022. Fan Controlled Hoops will start with four teams, all playing in Atlanta.