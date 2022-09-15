Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Living Separately' amid 'Marital Issues'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen (Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, fashion model Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through a "difficult period."

Sources told CNN's Chloe Melas on Thursday the couple is "living separately" while dealing with "marital issues." They were married in February 2009.

Brady skipped 11 days of Bucs training camp in August to handle personal matters. He didn't shed much light on the situation upon his return.

"It's all personal," the future Hall of Famer told reporters. "You know everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--t going on. You've just got to try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

Bündchen, 42, told Chantal Fernandez of Elle on Tuesday her husband's football future has been a persistent discussion in their lives.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

She added, "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do."

Meanwhile, Brady opened his 23rd NFL season by helping lead the Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. He completed 18 of his 27 throws for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sunday it's likely the quarterback's final season, for real this time.

Brady addressed the speculation Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via CNN), saying he's missed a lot of important events over the past two decades.

"And I think when you're 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations which are very important to you—namely children that are growing up and things that," he said. "... I think there comes a point in your life where you say: 'You know what? I've had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'"

The seven-time Super Bowl champion stopped short of saying he's going to retire at season's end, though.

Brady and the Bucs are back in action Sunday when they visit the Caesars Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints.