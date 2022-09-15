Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and More

1 of 4

WrestleVotes reported that the current situation with Roman Reigns is a sticky one in that WWE officials would very much like to have two world champions entering WrestleMania season but they also do not want The Tribal Chief to lose "AT ALL."

It is very much a catch-22 situation in that the company cannot have both without coming up with a creative workaround. The report states Triple H and Co. are open to any and every potential fix for the problem.

The previous regime under Vince McMahon booked the company into a corner by insisting on the "biggest match of all time" between Reigns and Brock Lesnar back at WrestleMania 38. Now, Reigns holds both the Universal and WWE Championships with no major prize for the Raw Superstars to do battle over.

It makes sense, if for no other reason than beefing up the biggest card of the year, that Triple H and those around him would want to figure out some way of relieving Reigns of one of those titles without hurting the aura of The Head of the Table.

There is always the excuse that he has not appeared frequently enough on Monday nights to warrant the continuation of his run as WWE Champion, but even that feels like a copout given all of the time and effort that was put into establishing Reigns as the top dog in the company in the first place.

How the new Head of Creative manages to rectify the issue remains a mystery but one thing that is not is the overflow of talent on Monday nights who could easily slide into the role of WWE champion and help guide the continued growth of the once-stagnant red brand.

Not the least of which is a certain prizefighter...