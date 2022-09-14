Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Trolled by Fans on Twitter for New York Fashion Week Outfit

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has not been shy about displaying his sense of fashion in recent years, and it landed him a spot walking the runway during Puma's show at New York Fashion Week.

Kuzma wore a unique all-black outfit that included a top, a hoodie and a jacket that he wore around his waist and went down to his feet.

While the 6'9" forward took to Instagram to express his excitement over his collaboration with Puma, NBA twitter wasn't as kind and trolled Kuzma over his attire:

Kuzma famously wore an oversized pink sweater to a game during early last season, which drew a ton of jokes from his NBA peers.

The 27-year-old appears poised to show off a few more interesting looks during the 2022-23 season.