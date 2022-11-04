Keenan Allen Won't Play for Chargers vs. Falcons Because of Hamstring Injury

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without star wide receiver Keenan Allen once again, as he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen suffered a hamstring injury in the Chargers' season-opening win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which caused him to miss the team's next five games. He said on Oct. 20 that there was a chance he would remain sidelined through the team's Week 8 bye to be fully recovered when he returns.

However, he appeared in L.A.'s Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, catching two passes for 11 yards while playing just 32 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of the last five years, Allen is Los Angeles' No. 1 option in the passing attack. He caught four passes for 66 yards before exiting in the first half against the Raiders.

The 30-year-old has managed to remain healthy in recent years. He missed eight games in 2015 with a kidney injury, and he suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the following season.

Upon his return in 2017, Allen established himself as one of the best receivers in the league and finished with a career-high 1,393 receiving yards to earn his first trip to the Pro Bowl. He has now topped 1,000 yards five times in his 10-year career, including four of the last five seasons.

The Chargers offense is already depleted after losing Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater for the season with a torn biceps.

While Allen is sidelined, Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore Jr. and Michael Bandy figure to be Justin Herbert's top targets out wide until he returns. Mike Williams is also out with a high ankle sprain.