NBA's Adam Silver Says Punishment of Suns' Robert Sarver Fit 'Totality' of Situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the league's punishment of Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver during a Wednesday press conference.

Silver told reporters he was in "disbelief to a certain extent" regarding the Suns' workplace culture, adding the punishment was appropriate for the "totality" of the situation.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced it suspended Sarver for one year and levied a $10 million fine after an independent investigation found he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards":

