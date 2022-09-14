A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum Lead Aces to Dominant Game 2 Win vs. Sun in 2022 WNBA Finals

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces pulled away in the second half for a 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the 2022 WNBA Finals on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. With the victory, the Aces hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Las Vegas was led by the star-studded trio of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray.

Wilson, this year's league MVP, was her usual outstanding self with 24 points, 18 of which came in the first half. She also grabbed 10 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double. Gray poured in 21 points, eight assists and three steals. Plum, who was held to six points on 1-of-9 shooting in Game 1, was a difference-maker on Tuesday and dropped 20 points with seven assists.

The Sun fought hard to keep things close and cut the lead to three early in the third quarter. But the Aces closed out the period on a 19-8 run to pull away and take a 14-point lead into the final frame.

Connecticut is known for its defense and held Las Vegas to 67 points in Game 1, but the Aces surpassed that total in the third. Las Vegas pounded the ball inside, shooting 51.6 percent from the field on Tuesday night.

Much of that can be credited to Wilson, who shot 10-of-13. She set the tone early with her strong effort around the rim.

But it was Plum who was the X-factor for the Aces. The 28-year-old didn't let her past struggles affect her and remained aggressive all game.

The Sun need to make some major changes as the series heads to their home floor. Connecticut started the game with high energy but just couldn't keep up with the aggression from Las Vegas in the second half.

The Aces will have the chance to close things out and claim their first WNBA championship in franchise history in Game 3 on Thursday.