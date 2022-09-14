AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14September 14, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Dynamite on September 14.
The tournament to crown a new world champion continued this week with two big matches.
Bryan Danielson battled Chris Jericho for the second time in less than a month, and Jon Moxley took on Sammy Guevara.
We also saw a tag match from the women's division with Athena and Toni Storm facing Serena Deeb and Britt Baker.
Let's take a look at what happened on Wednesday's show.
Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley
- Guevara stomping Moxley's head into the steel steps was a good-looking spot.
- The double springboard cutter Guevara hit in this match is one of the best executions of that move he has had in a while. It's one of those moves that can go wrong in so many little ways, but this one looked good.
- There was one questionable apron spot when Guevara's head hit the mat in a bad way, but he seemed totally fine after it was over.
- Tony Schiavone specifically noting how happy he was that he did not have to see Sammy make out with Melo this week was hilarious.
- So was William Regal asking if he would be canceled for calling Tay and Jay "Harlots."
Moxley kicked off the show to a big pop as he came out for the first match of the night against Guevara.
The former TNT champion tried to play some mind games by exiting the ring before Mox could get his hands on him, but he could only stall for so long.
Surprisingly, their first striking exchange saw Guevara beat down the former AEW champion in the corner, but Moxley fired back with one huge clothesline to take him down.
Most of the match was relatively competitive with both guys getting in some good offense, but Mox definitely had the upper hand more during the second half.
Anna Jay and Tay Melo both came down to give Guevara an unfair advantage, but the 36-year-old prevailed and scored the win to advance to the next round of the tournament. This was a fun, energetic way to get the show off to a good start.
Winner: Jon Moxley
Grade: B
We Meet the Firm, Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal
- Dutt is wild, and it's hilarious. Even if Singh and Lethal move on from this group at some point, AEW should keep him as a manager for someone else.
- The Russian leg sweep from the middle turnbuckle looked good, but it's one of those moves that always looks like it will hurt the person doing it just as much as the person taking it.
- Jungle Boy attempting to use the Killswitch was a nice little way to keep that feud with Christian in people's minds.
- Jungle Boy has gotten much better at selling since he first joined AEW. He has a good expression of pain now.
MJF came out and gave a scathing promo directed at Moxley. He specifically mentioned Mox going to rehab for alcohol several times before saying he should take that vacation he was planning on, which is a reference to the fact that Moxley was apparently not booked for the post-All Out shows until the backstage incident that changed a lot of plans.
He eventually brought out Stokely Hathaway and his new group, The Firm. Ethan Page, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty and Morrisey were all present.
Hathaway then gave a long promo to discuss the group and its intentions. He spoke about each member of the group with mixed reactions from the crowd. This segment succeeded in introducing The Firm, but it definitely won't be thought of as the most memorable introduction of a stable. It was good, but not great.
Grade: C+
Jungle Boy issued an open challenge that was answered by Jay Lethal. In a pre-match promo, Sonjay Dutt went a little nuts hyping his friend. Dutt and Satnam Singh were both at ringside, so JB was immediately at a disadvantage.
These are two guys who are known for speed and agility, so they did not work a slow, methodical pace. They didn't rush as much as you might think, though. It was a steady pace that allowed bigger moves to be sold with more than one quick facial expression of pain.
The 25-year-old was fighting as the underdog for much of the match, but he began to build up a head of steam after the commercial break. After managing to fend off Lethal's buddies, Jungle Boy was able to get the victory with his signature Snare Trap submission.
This match was a nice win for JB and put him back on the winning track after his loss to Christian at All Out, which some people felt should have gone the other way.
Winner: Jungle Boy
Grade: B-
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt DiMartino, The Lucha Bros vs. Swerve in our Glory
- Swerve is much stronger than he looks. There was a spot when he picked Fenix up off the mat like it was nothing.
- Lee throwing Fenix into the ring to break up Penta's pin was a great moment.
- Fenix's springboard Spanish Fly is always impressive.
Powerhouse Hobbs took on a young man by the name of Matt DiMartino. This was a squash match that was designed to make Hobbs look strong, but putting him in the ring with somebody who is literally half his size is not as effective as it once was for building up a star.
Hobbs is great, but AEW doesn't need to put him in the ring with jobbers to make him look good. There are plenty of people on the full-time roster who could put him over. He gave a quick promo after the match so he could brag about beating Ricky Starks in less than five minutes at All Out.
Starks came through the crowd and ended up fighting with Hobbs to send him out of the ring. The former FTW champion posed for the crowd, but he kept it simple. He wanted to look serious and did a good job of it. The grade is for the match, but the stuff that happened after it was over was a nice, quick way to keep this program going.
Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs
Credit: D+
The next matchup was a tag bout between the AEW tag team champions, Swerve and Keith Lee, and two-thirds of the AEW trios champions, The Lucha Bros.
As expected, Swerve took care of the fast-paced spots with Rey Fenix and Penta while Lee used his power to throw the luchadors around a bit. However, the masked competitors were able to keep the big man on defense for a stretch during the commercial break.
This was much easier to follow than a lot of AEW's tag matches. We did not see nearly as many sequences that involved the illegal partners being in the ring for too much time as we usually would. That stuff still happened, but it was kept at a reasonable level.
After a competitive fight, The Limitless One hit Penta with a huge slam to win the match and retain the tag titles.
Winners: Swerve in our Glory
Grade: B+
Toni Storm and Athena vs. Serena Deeb and Britt Baker
- Storm seems to have had bad luck with tag team partners recently.
- Athena was selling a knee injury really well throughout the match. When Baker went to Irish whip her, it looked like she really buckled and fell to the mat.
- The way Deeb took Athena down for an armbar looked great.
- Deeb withstanding kicks and punches from Athena to keep Storm locked in a single-leg Boston crab was awesome.
The women's division was featured in a tag team bout this week with Storm and Athena taking on Baker and Deeb. There was a lot of talk before the match about how Jamie Hayter was not getting along with DMD.
The Professor and the AEW women's champion started for their teams and had a nice exchange of quick takedowns and counters before it devolved into a chopping battle in the corner.
Both teams had sequences when they were in control, but the heels really began to control the pace after the commercial break. Storm took the brunt of their offense and ended up eating the pin when Deeb shoved her into a chair Baker was holding while Rebel distracted the ref.
Athena came in hot after the match and attacked both women, but DMD drilled her with a superkick and a stomp. Hayter ran down to the ring and ripped a chair from Baker's hands, but then she used it on Storm herself. It looks like she is still made at Baker, but she didn't attack her for some reason.
This match was good, but the stuff with Storm and Deeb was the best part. They have good chemistry and will likely be even better the next time they work together.
Winners: Britt Baker and Serena Deeb
Credit: B-
Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
- The diving headbutt is one of those moves that is always going to remind people of a specific person. It might be better if everyone just left it in the past.
- Jericho's triangle dropkick is one of his best moves. He almost always hits his target dead center.
- Jericho has always had a good chop. He gets a nice pop out of it every time.
- Danielson's chest was very red as the show cut to a break. He is going to be feeling that for a day or two.
- Jericho trying to do the same elbows that The Blackpool Combat Club is known for while Danielson just shrugged it off was a fun moment.
We got an All Out rematch this week when Jericho and Danielson met in an AEW Championship tournament bout in the main event.
Both men got the desired reactions when they came out, but Jericho played more to the crowd while Danielson kept it simple with one pose in the corner.
As soon as the bell rang, Danielson backed Jericho to the corner and unloaded on him with chops and kicks. He did not let up on The Wizard, so Jericho had no choice but to fight back with some chops of his own. The American Dragon fought through them and maintained control for quite some time.
The middle and final portions of the match were more evenly split between them. At one point, Jericho suplexed Danielson out of the ring and he crashed down hard on his left foot. The former AEW champion seized the opportunity to focus on the injury by wrapping him around the ring post for a figure four.
He put Danielson in The Liontamer, but he eventually switched to just wrenching on the injured leg instead of both. The American Dragon was able to get him into the LeBell Lock for the submission victory.
Putting two veterans like this in the ring together is practically a guaranteed recipe for success. Moxley came out to congratulate Danielson on his win but also acknowledge that they will be opponents for the title in the finals of the tournament next week.
Winner: Bryan Danielson
Grade: A-
