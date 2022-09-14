AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14

3 of 5

Powerhouse Hobbs took on a young man by the name of Matt DiMartino. This was a squash match that was designed to make Hobbs look strong, but putting him in the ring with somebody who is literally half his size is not as effective as it once was for building up a star.

Hobbs is great, but AEW doesn't need to put him in the ring with jobbers to make him look good. There are plenty of people on the full-time roster who could put him over. He gave a quick promo after the match so he could brag about beating Ricky Starks in less than five minutes at All Out.

Starks came through the crowd and ended up fighting with Hobbs to send him out of the ring. The former FTW champion posed for the crowd, but he kept it simple. He wanted to look serious and did a good job of it. The grade is for the match, but the stuff that happened after it was over was a nice, quick way to keep this program going.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Credit: D+

The next matchup was a tag bout between the AEW tag team champions, Swerve and Keith Lee, and two-thirds of the AEW trios champions, The Lucha Bros.

As expected, Swerve took care of the fast-paced spots with Rey Fenix and Penta while Lee used his power to throw the luchadors around a bit. However, the masked competitors were able to keep the big man on defense for a stretch during the commercial break.

This was much easier to follow than a lot of AEW's tag matches. We did not see nearly as many sequences that involved the illegal partners being in the ring for too much time as we usually would. That stuff still happened, but it was kept at a reasonable level.

After a competitive fight, The Limitless One hit Penta with a huge slam to win the match and retain the tag titles.

Winners: Swerve in our Glory

Grade: B+

