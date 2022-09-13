Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.

Pelissero also reported the Colts signed kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad and plan on using one of them for their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star previously reported the Colts also tried out Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright on Tuesday.

While Lambo has made 87.1 percent of his career field goals and made headlines last year for alleging former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during the preseason, he also played just seven combined games in 2020 and 2021.

The ability to kick off may be a deciding point for Indianapolis as it moves on from Blankenship, who kicked two out of bounds during the matchup with the Texans.

He kicked off because of punter Rigoberto Sanchez's season-ending Achilles tear.

Blankenship appeared well on his way to establishing himself as a key figure for the Colts' special teams for the foreseeable future when he made 86.5 percent of his field goals and 95.6 percent of his extra points as a rookie in 2020.

However, a hip injury limited him to just five games in 2021, and his percentages dropped to 78.6 percent on field goals and 87.5 percent on extra points in a smaller sample size.

Sunday was a less-than-ideal start to the campaign for him as well, and the Colts are apparently turning in a different direction as they look to compete in the AFC South.