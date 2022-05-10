Josh Lambo Suing Jaguars for $3.5M, Alleges Urban Meyer Caused Emotional Distress

Icon Sportswire

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team for $3.5 million.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County.

Lambo alleges the Jaguars and former head coach Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment. He is seeking his full salary from the 2021 season ($3.5 million), plus additional damages for emotional distress.

Lambo became a central figure in the final days of Meyer's tenure as Jaguars head coach. He told Stroud on Dec. 15 that Meyer kicked him in the leg at one point during the preseason.

"I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo said. "Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg."

Lambo went on to say Meyer's kick "certainly wasn't as hard as" he could have done it, noting it would probably register as a five on a 10-point scale, but "in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee."

Per Stroud, Lambo said he told Meyer "to never strike him again" and Meyer responded, "I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever the f--k I want."

According to Lambo, the situation began during a practice leading up to an exhibition game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 29 after he missed one field-goal attempt in each of Jacksonville's first two preseason contests.

Lambo added that Meyer didn't call specialists by their names: "It was ‘Kicker, Punter, Long snapper. Or S--tbag, Dips--t or whatever the hell it was."

Meyer denied the allegations, telling Stroud that Lambo's characterization of what happened "is completely inaccurate."

"[General manager] Trent [Baalke] and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up," said Meyer. "I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best."

The Jaguars announced Meyer's firing on Dec. 16, with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell finishing out the season as interim head coach.

Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter, the Jaguars fired Meyer for-cause and don't intend to pay the remainder of his contract. A spokesman for team owner Shad Khan told the Associated Press the decision to move on from Meyer was made after a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and wasn't related to Lambo's comments.

According to Stroud, Lambo says in the lawsuit he verbally reported the kicking incident immediately to the team through his agent.

Richard Irvin, Lambo's agent, and the Jaguars both confirmed to Stroud on Dec. 15 that Jacksonville's legal counsel was contacted and offered Lambo a chance to speak with them.

Lambo said he had "no recollection of being able to speak with the Jags’ legal team."

The lawsuit also notes that Lambo's release by the Jaguars violates Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blower’s Act because it came after he reported it to the team's legal counsel.

Lambo spent the first two seasons of his career with the San Diego Chargers. He signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in October 2017. The Texas A&M alum made 91.6 percent of his field-goal attempts (76-of-83) in 46 games.

The Jaguars released Lambo in October after he appeared in three games.