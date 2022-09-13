Cam Newton Tells Eli Manning He Nearly Committed to VT 'Just Because of the Uniform'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Cam Newton revealed to Eli Manning that he nearly committed to Virginia Tech because he liked their uniforms.

"I considered a school just because of the uniform: Virginia Tech," the longtime pro quarterback told the two-time Super Bowl-winning signal-caller on the latest episode of Eli's Places (h/t TMZ Sports). "That maroon orange collab."

Newton also raved about a few other schools' uniforms.

"I was hoping to get recruited by Oregon," he said. "Never happened. Hawaii: They had that dark green, black."

The Atlanta native, who played for Florida before transferring to Blinn College and then Auburn, wasn't very impressed with the SEC's looks, though.

"A lot of schools in the SEC really isn't, like, fashion," Newton said.

Newton is a free agent who played in the NFL from 2011-21. He starred for the Carolina Panthers and notably won the 2015 NFL MVP award en route to leading the team to an NFC title.

The 33-year-old is also well known for his bold fashion choices and style.

He never ended up playing for the Hokies but starred for Auburn in 2010, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship before the Panthers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL draft.