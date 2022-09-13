Ronnie 2K Responds to Warriors Star Klay Thompson's NBA 2K23 Ratings Criticism

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ronnie 2K has responded to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson's concerns about his three-point shooting rating in NBA 2K23.

Ronnie 2K made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Joey Linn of Inside the Warriors:

"I think it's a badge of honor for those guys. Something they definitely talk about in the locker room. Even though Klay said that he hadn't played NBA2K since the Dreamcast, the fact that he cares about his rating so much, I know that that's not true. I can see his gamer tag, he plays it just plenty. But I also think him in specific, he was really upset about an 88 three-point rating.

"But you know what the funny thing is? That was still tied for the second-highest rating. I think that's part of the issue of having a teammate that's leaps and bounds ahead of everybody, like how do you deal with that? Steph since 2015 has made way more than 10% more three-pointers than anyone else in the league. So at some point, shouldn't the rating be 10% higher than everybody else in the league? How do we deal with that? I think he's just kinda broke that scale."

Thompson's three-point rate dipped to 38.5 percent in 2021-22 for the regular season and playoffs. He caught fire at times during the playoffs en route to an NBA title, though, making seven or more three-pointers on three different occasions. He is a 41.7 percent lifetime shooter from beyond the arc.

The five-time All-Star wasn't the only player who expressed his concerns with a 2K rating, as Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant believed he should be a 99 instead of a 96.

Only Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has a higher rating (97).

This year's version of NBA 2K was released Friday. Players will have a chance to improve their ratings shortly with the regular season starting Oct. 18.