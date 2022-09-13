Russell Westbrook Lists Brentwood Home for Sale for $30M amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The ongoing trade speculation around Russell Westbrook isn't preventing him from making real estate moves.

Per E.B. Solomont of The Wall Street Journal, the former NBA MVP has listed his Brentwood mansion for sale at the cost of $29.995 million.

Citing the official listing on Zillow, Solomont notes the house is 13,500 square feet and contains six bedrooms, a movie theater, bar, wine room and gym.

Westbrook originally bought the house in 2018 for $19.75 million.

Even though Los Angeles Lakers fans keep waiting for a resolution to the Westbrook saga, listing the property for sale is presumably unrelated to any potential trade coming down the pipeline.

The nine-time All-Star has been very active in real estate in recent years. He sold three properties—two in Oklahoma, one in Beverly Hills—in 2020.

Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl, are both from California and were married in Beverly Hills.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported last week on an episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com) that Westbrook is "very open to a trade," but he hasn't asked the Lakers to move him.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has spoken openly about his optimism for Westbrook entering the 2022-23 season.

"I love Russell Westbrook, man," Ham told Marc J. Spears of Andscape in July. "Just his mentality, his approach. Just to see him, a guy of that magnitude and everything he's done in the league to get hated on. But being me, I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I'm going to use him."

Westbrook's first season with the Lakers was rough for both parties. His 7.1 assists per game did lead the team, but his 18.5 points per game were his fewest since 2009-10. The 33-year-old finished tied for 322nd out of 375 players in true shooting percentage (51.2).

The Lakers missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record.