Nets' Joe Harris Will Be '100%' for Training Camp After Ankle Surgeries, per Agent

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After missing the majority of last season, Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris will be good to go when the 2022-23 NBA season tips off.

Mark Bartelstein, Harris' agent, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post that the veteran sharpshooter is back to "100 percent" and "in a great place." Bartelstein also responded affirmatively when asked about whether Harris is expected to participate in training camp.

Only 14 games into the 2021-22 campaign, the 31-year-old suffered an ankle injury that required arthroscopic surgery. The initial hope was that he'd be back within a few months. However, the injury continued to linger until he underwent a second surgery in March.

Now the Nets are counting on Harris to resume the duties that have made him such a valuable member of the team. Through six seasons with Brooklyn, he's averaged 12.4 points and shot 44.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Harris is so important because he's the perfect complementary piece on a squad that's built around two cornerstones in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. A healthy Ben Simmons means adding another ball-dominant playmaker to the mix.

Head coach Steve Nash needs players who are comfortable spacing the floor and working off the ball, and Harris does exactly that.

The front office appears to recognize what he contributes. When questions were swirling about the futures of Durant and Irving in Brooklyn, Lewis spoke to a source in July who said the Nets "absolutely do not want to trade Joe under any scenario."

Harris' performance won't make or break the franchise's quest for a championship, but winning a title will be much harder if he's once again battling injuries.