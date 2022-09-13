Gisele Bündchen Discusses Tom Brady Ending Retirement: 'He Needs to Follow His Joy'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen did not object to her husband, Tom Brady, ending his brief retirement to return to the NFL for a 23rd season.

In an interview with Chantal Fernandez of Elle, Bündchen did note she has concerns about Brady continuing to play "a very violent sport" but ultimately he "needs to follow his joy" in life.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in March 2021, weeks after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory in Super Bowl LV, Brady said Bündchen asked him a question on the field moments after the game ended.

"What more do you have to prove?" Brady said she asked him (h/t Alek Raskin of the Daily Mail).

It doesn't seem at the time that Brady was interested in entertaining the subject.

"I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick," the seven-time Super Bowl champion told Corden about his reaction. "I think I moved on to something else pretty quickly."

Bündchen has also joked in the past about not having much luck getting through to her husband about walking away from football.

"I think you should talk with him about that," she said in a December 2018 appearance on Ellen Degeneres' talk show when asked about Brady retiring (h/t Maura Hohman of People). "I haven’t been very successful. I want him to do whatever makes him happy, but maybe if you have a conversation with him—explain that you love the Saints."

There was a brief moment in time after the Bucs' 30-27 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January when it seemed like Brady was done. He announced his retirement on Instagram on Feb. 1 only to reverse course on March 13.

Brady did have a mysterious 11-day hiatus from the Buccaneers during the preseason that prompted a lot of speculation.

"I'm 45 years old, man," Brady told reporters after an Aug. 27 preseason matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. "There's a lot of s--t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Brady took a vacation with his family and the Bucs approved his absence.

There was no indication from Week 1 of the regular season that Brady's absence was a problem. He finished 18-of-27 for 212 yards with one touchdown in Tampa Bay's 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady and Bündchen have been married since February 2009. The couple has two children together.