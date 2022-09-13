Ranking Every Son and Daughter of a Famous Wrestler Currently in WWE And AEWSeptember 13, 2022
Ranking Every Son and Daughter of a Famous Wrestler Currently in WWE And AEW
Today's pro wrestling landscape is rife with second- and third-generation stars, all looking to improve upon the foundation laid by their grandparents and parents. WWE, more than any major promotion, has built its future on stars who have influenced its past and it shows in its immense collection of sons and daughters of Hall of Famers and legends.
But who is the top generational star, the man or woman who has capitalized on every lesson taught to them by their famous family to become an industry icon in their own right?
Find out with these rankings of every one of those stars, culminating with a Head of the Table in more than moniker alone.
Nos. 11 - 30
30. Yulisa Leon (Daughter of Mexican wrestler Bronco)
29. Arianna Grace (Daughter of Santino Marella)
28. Elektra Lopez (Daughter of Steve King)
27. Charlie Dempsey (Son of William Regal)
26. Brock Anderson (Son of Arn Anderson)
25. Brooks Jensen (Son of Bull Buchanan)
24. Gunn Club (Sons of Billy Gunn)
23. Von Wagner (Son of A-Train)
22. Solo Sikoa (Son of Rikishi)
21. Brian Pillman Jr. (Son of Brian Pillman)
20. Hook (Son of Taz)
19. Tamina (Daughter of "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka)
18. Dominik Mysterio (Son of Rey Mysterio)
17. Humberto Carrillo (Son of Humberto Garza Jr.)
16. Ludwig Kaiser (Son of Axel Dieter)
15. Carmella (Daughter of Paul Van Dale)
14. Angel Garza (Grandson of Humberto Garza)
13. Raquel Rodriguez (Daughter of Rick Gonzalez)
12. Cameron Grimes (Son of Tracy Caddell)
11. Santos Escobar (Son of El Fantasma)
10. Bron Breakker
Son of Rick Steiner
Still very young in his career, Bron Breakker has already established himself as one of the faces of WWE's bright future, thanks to his status as the face of NXT 2.0 and two runs as the neon brand's world champion.
The son of legendary tag team competitor Rick Steiner, Breakker has amassed in one year a resume that puts him side-by-side with the great NXT stars. His two title reigns match those of more accomplished competitors such as Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tommaso Ciampa.
That is elite company and Breakker has shown signs of adding to that resume, thanks to and explosive offense and timing he has learned by working alongside the likes of Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler and most recently, Tyler Bate.
While he is not yet a polished product, expect Breakker to be on the main roster sometime within the next year as he looks to continue his family's legacy as a bruising badass.
9. AEW's Rush
Son of La Bestie del Ring
Fans of All Elite Wrestling are still getting to know Rush but the second-generation star is an established international star and, stateside, is most recognizable for his run as Ring of Honor world champion.
Currently a member of La Faccion Ingobernable with Andrade El Idolo, he has already mixed it up with former AEW world champion Jon Moxley, pushing the Death Rider to his limit and winning over audiences even in defeat.
An incredibly talented competitor, Rush has all the potential necessary to be a significant attraction for AEW. He has the in-ring ability, which was on display recently as El Idolo, his brother Dragon Lee, and him battled The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. What Rush lacks at this point is a signature victory that will propel him onward and upward.
A jam-packed roster, and any potential commitments in Mexico, are the only things standing in the way of him achieving success at the highest level in the No. 2 promotion in the United States.
8. Andrade El Idolo
Son of Brillante
In a perfect world, Andrade El Idolo would be competing for world titles in either WWE or AEW. He has long demonstrated the ability to be a top-tier competitor for both companies, showing up and out against top stars from each promotion.
Sure, he won the NXT title from Drew McIntyre and delivered some of his best in-ring performances during his time with that brand, but it is not like he was a worse wrestler by the time he made it to the main roster, making his nothing-happening main roster run that much more disappointing.
Ditto his AEW run, which has seen him deliver some strong performances to no discernible push.
El Idolo is a strong wrestler, with great presence, just looking for one consistent opportunity to prove his worth in a high-profile storyline, as part of a significant push.
Given how many times he has been let down by creative, it is somewhat surprising that he ranks this highly on this countdown. A lack of a push does not discount talent, though, and the artist formerly known as La Sombra has it in abundance.
7. Natalya
Granddaughter of Stu Hart, Daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
Natalya is not only the longest-tenured woman on the WWE roster, but one of its longest tenured Superstars, period.
The third-generation star out of the famed Hart Dungeon in Calgary, she has followed in the footsteps of her father, the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, before paving her own path.
A strong wrestler who can batter opponents with her picture-perfect discus clothesline or twist them up in a variety of submissions learned from her famous family members, she has more-than earned her place on this list by way of two singles title reigns and a run with Tamina as women's tag champions.
Steadily consistent and one of the company's go-to wrestlers when it is looking for a good, competitive match or someone to help bring along a younger, untested performer, she is a valuable asset to the company, even in her 15th year, and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon.
6. The Usos
Sons of Rikishi
The Usos have shattered all preconceived notions about what a tag team is capable of in modern-day WWE.
It was once believed that Vince McMahon did not take tag team wrestling seriously enough, that a tandem in his promotion had a definitive ceiling it could reach and most definitely would never achieve main event stardom.
For the longest time, it appeared that may have been the case with Jimmy and Jey. They were a great team and responsible for some fantastic matches against the likes of New Day, The Wyatt Family and the team of Cesaro and Tyson Kidd, but they were never allowed to achieve success beyond a certain level.
Then came the partnership with cousin Roman Reigns in The Bloodline and that prior perception was turned on its ear. The twin brothers, sons of Hall of Famer Rikishi, have established themselves as centerpieces of WWE programming.
Not only are they staples of Raw and SmackDown, but they have also become the most consistent representatives of their faction. While Reigns has a lighter work schedule, they carry on the Bloodline name, appearing regularly across the company's programming while continuing to set the standard for tag team wrestling.
Throw in Jey's all-too-brief feud with the aforementioned Head of the Table and you have in the Usos an act that far exceeded any and all expectations en route to becoming one of WWE's most reliable and high-quality acts.
They have absolutely earned their spot on this list and, it can be argued, could probably be ranked higher than they are.
5. Dustin Rhodes
Son of Dusty Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes has competed in five different decades, against every top star the industry has produced over that time, and delivered some unforgettable performances along the way. Poised for greatness as the son of the iconic "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, he did not take the easy way out and coast on his father's reputation.
Instead, he forged his own path.
In 1995, he set aside the second-generation label and debuted in WWE as Goldust, a flamboyant film buff whose penchant for mind games made him one of the most intriguing and controversial stars in the business.
It also made him one of the most influential.
While industry experts point to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Mankind and the evil Mr. McMahon as the emphasis for the Attitude Era, it was Goldust who turned sports entertainment on its ear.
He would make several comebacks to WWE and every time he donned the makeup, he provided fans a glimpse at a new incarnation of the character, proving Goldust was timeless.
Now a coach behind the scenes at All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes still laces his boots for matches against a new generation of stars, proving that at 53 years young, he is still "The Natural." Look no further than his iconic match with brother Cody, who we will get to in a bit, from Double or Nothing for evidence of his late-career excellence.
4. Charlotte Flair
Daughter of Ric Flair
When your father is considered by many to be the greatest wrestler of all time, the task of carrying the family name can be daunting yet Charlotte Flair has done that, establishing herself as one of the greatest and most influential women's wrestlers of all time.
The Queen has accomplished all that there is to accomplish in the world of professional wrestling, amassing 13 world title reigns in just eight years of active competition. A superb athlete who made a seamless transition into the world of sports entertainment, she learned while working in NXT alongside Natalya and under the learning tree of Triple H and trainer Sara Amato.
With Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley, she helped forge a revolution that would take women's wrestling to heights previously unseen in the industry's top promotion. Her pedigree and ability to pick things up as quickly as she did made her the diamond of the class of competitors and WWE officials wasted little time presenting her as such.
Flair became the centerpiece of the division and in less than a decade of competition, has compiled a Hall of Fame resume that includes pay-per-view headliners and a history-making WrestleMania main event in 2019.
One of the biggest stars in the industry and a standard bearer for in-ring performance, she is among a handful of stars that can be considered the faces of her generation.
Absolutely key to the history of women's wrestling, it is awe-inspiring what she has accomplished as quickly as she has, with as much more as she wants to come.
3. Cody Rhodes
Son of Dusty Rhodes
Dusty Rhodes is an iconic figure in professional wrestling whose stardom and booking for Jim Crocket Promotions helped that company rise to prominence in professional wrestling during the boom of the 1980s.
Fast forward three decades and his son, Cody, revolutionized the industry by stepping away from the WWE brand and embarking on his own journey. First, he worked the indies and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Then he took on a challenge from journalist Dave Meltzer and, with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, cultivated talent for All In, the biggest independent show of its time.
From there, he worked that that same threesome and billionaire owner Tony Khan to create All Elite Wrestling and provide the first genuine competition to WWE since World Championship Wrestling in the mid-1990s.
As an EVP of that promotion, he did media, created a community outreach division and starred as one of its biggest draws. He was hugely significant to the everyday running of that promotion and helped steady it early and often during his time there. Only today, in the wake of the backstage turmoil and uncertainty that exists in AEW currently, are we fully understanding how important he was to establishing stability behind the scenes.
When his time with the promotion came to an end, he made an unforgettable return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 with a win over Seth Rollins and subsequent rematches that rank among the best of 2022.
A torn pectoral muscle sidelined him for the remainder of the year but The American Nightmare is poised for a massive return in the new year and is as likely as anyone to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion, an honor that would only add to his list of accomplishments and potentially push him further up this list.
2. Randy Orton
Grandson of Bob Orton Sr., Son of Bob Orton Jr.
Randy Orton was poised for greatness from the beginning and it is not hard to see why.
He was a young, good-looking kid with ample athleticism and a pedigree established by Bob Orton Sr. and Jr. He had all of the tools to be a star and WWE officials recognized that, signing him to Ohio Valley Wrestling and, from there, bringing him up to the main roster.
Early injuries and his own, self-destructive behavior nearly undid every attempt at a push by management, resulting in disciplinary steps, but Orton weathered the storm and made the necessary changes within himself to embark on one of the greatest careers of any WWE Superstar ever.
One of the most decorated wrestlers of all time, he has battled everyone from Hulk Hogan to Shawn Michaels, John Cena to The Undertaker, and captured championships and acclaim along the way.
Now a grizzled, respected veteran of the WWE roster, he is as popular as ever and is constantly in the discussion for a world title reign. Even when he carries no gold, he is a top star thanks to the resume he has compiled and the legacy he has created for himself.
Different from others on this list, he has eclipsed all that his father and grandfather have accomplished to become of the true greats of his era.
1. Roman Reigns
Son of Wild Samoan Sika
Bruno Sammartino. Hulk Hogan. Bret Hart. Shawn Michaels. Steve Austin. The Rock. John Cena.
All are generational stars and classic world champions.
Roman Reigns is today what those men were at the height of their careers. He is the top star for the biggest promotion in the business. He is the wrestler around whom WWE has built its product and the man that has starred in some of the most profitable events in company history. He is the name on the marquee, the face on the marketing materials and the man who rose up and met even the loftiest of expectations laid out for him when he embarked on his singles run back in 2014.
A member of The Shield upon his call-up two years prior, he used the split of that faction to propel himself to the top of the company. There were setbacks, some he could control and others no one could have imagined, like a second bout of leukemia in 2018.
Reigns overcame all of it, though, and found a persona that worked for him more than the generic babyface ever did. As the arrogant, egotistical Tribal Chief who knew his value and place in the hierarchy of WWE, only to have to cheat his way to victory by relying on his Bloodline family, he has achieved the greatness so many expected from him.
The Universal champion for two years, a feat unheard of in today's landscape, and the reigning WWE champion following a unification victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, he is undeniably the top attraction in the industry and that does not appear to be ending anytime soon.
Nor should it.
His father, the legendary Wild Samoan Sika, was a tag team specialist and one of the genuine tough guys of his era. Reigns has far exceeded him and stands atop an industry that his family helped build over generations.