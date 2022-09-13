Ranking Every Son and Daughter of a Famous Wrestler Currently in WWE And AEW

11 of 11

Son of Wild Samoan Sika



Bruno Sammartino. Hulk Hogan. Bret Hart. Shawn Michaels. Steve Austin. The Rock. John Cena.

All are generational stars and classic world champions.

Roman Reigns is today what those men were at the height of their careers. He is the top star for the biggest promotion in the business. He is the wrestler around whom WWE has built its product and the man that has starred in some of the most profitable events in company history. He is the name on the marquee, the face on the marketing materials and the man who rose up and met even the loftiest of expectations laid out for him when he embarked on his singles run back in 2014.

A member of The Shield upon his call-up two years prior, he used the split of that faction to propel himself to the top of the company. There were setbacks, some he could control and others no one could have imagined, like a second bout of leukemia in 2018.

Reigns overcame all of it, though, and found a persona that worked for him more than the generic babyface ever did. As the arrogant, egotistical Tribal Chief who knew his value and place in the hierarchy of WWE, only to have to cheat his way to victory by relying on his Bloodline family, he has achieved the greatness so many expected from him.

The Universal champion for two years, a feat unheard of in today's landscape, and the reigning WWE champion following a unification victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, he is undeniably the top attraction in the industry and that does not appear to be ending anytime soon.

Nor should it.

His father, the legendary Wild Samoan Sika, was a tag team specialist and one of the genuine tough guys of his era. Reigns has far exceeded him and stands atop an industry that his family helped build over generations.

