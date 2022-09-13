X

    Nathaniel Hackett Ripped by NFL Twitter as Russell Wilson, Broncos Lose to Seahawks

    It was all set up too perfectly.

    Russell Wilson, who just so happens to be the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, had the ball in his hands in the final seconds with a chance to clinch a comeback victory for his Denver Broncos in front of the very Seattle crowd that booed him as he took the field Monday.

    And then head coach Nathaniel Hackett took the ball out of his hands.

    The Broncos had all three timeouts remaining on Seattle's 46-yard line but wasted nearly the entire play clock as the game clock was running and then decided to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for 4th-and-5. Brandon McManus missed it, and Seattle clinched the stunning 17-16 win.

    Social media did not approve of Hackett's decision-making:

    Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam

    Win or lose, Hackett ain't it for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a>. <br><br>Horrible in-game decisions. Terrible clock management. Infuriating red zone execution. Ill-advised concept of not to have the starters play in the preseason. This is horrendous.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    You give up a truckload of picks and a vault full of money for Russell Wilson and you take the ball out of his hands for a SIXTY FOUR YARD field goal???

    Thad Brown @thadbrown7

    Nathaniel Hackett seems a good guy. <br>It always seemed like NFL decision making at any level was way over his head.

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    😂😂😂 someone just told me <br>“Broncos Nation Let’s Kick”🤣🤣

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Waste 30 seconds and then call timeout when you had 3 to burn and it’s 4th-and-the-game. <br><br>Hackett-Wilson era off to a roaring start

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    That was ghastly clock management. Just incredibly bad.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    So much for the "Madden generation" of head coaches being better at clock management.

    Beau Bishop @BeauBishop

    Manning cast was worth it just to watch Payton’s face as the Broncos wasted 30 seconds before calling time out.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Letting 39 seconds run *and* taking a timeout there is the worst of both worlds. Just a disaster.

    JG @Jason1Goff

    That’s as bad a clock management I’ve seen in a long time.

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Denver so deserves the L. It was well earned.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Wait. Hackett had ALL of his timeouts left? Does he…..does he not trust Russell Wilson?

    Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel

    Trade three players and five draft picks for a QB you’re paying $242.5 million … and still attempt a 64 yard field goal.

    The thing is, the Broncos likely would have won the game well before it came down to that final drive if they simply took advantage of their other scoring opportunities.

    Instead, Melvin Gordon III fumbled on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line on their first possession of the second half, and Javonte Williams fumbled on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line on their next possession.

    NFL @NFL

    GOAL LINE STAND. <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsSEA</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/54o9fOPBKO">https://t.co/54o9fOPBKO</a> <a href="https://t.co/NqXgyAYAk9">pic.twitter.com/NqXgyAYAk9</a>

    NFL @NFL

    ANOTHER goal line fumble forced by the <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsSEA</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/54o9fOPBKO">https://t.co/54o9fOPBKO</a> <a href="https://t.co/mQeRxMeKIt">pic.twitter.com/mQeRxMeKIt</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Broncos lost 2 fumbles on rushes from the 1-yard line tonight.<br><br>The last team to do that in a game was the 1987 Chiefs in a Week 4 loss to the Raiders.<br><br>Denver did not scored a touchdown on any of their 3 trips inside the Seahawks' 10-yard line. <a href="https://t.co/ounytkuqCo">pic.twitter.com/ounytkuqCo</a>

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    So goal to go situations are tough…..

    There was a touch of irony considering Wilson lost a Super Bowl with Seattle because the Seahawks decided to throw instead of running with Marshawn Lynch at the goal line, but Denver simply couldn't get out of its own way Monday.

    Wilson finished 29-of-42 for 340 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions and probably did enough to win in front of the fans who used to adore him, but he came away with the loss thanks to an unbelievable sequence of events.

