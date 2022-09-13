Nathaniel Hackett Ripped by NFL Twitter as Russell Wilson, Broncos Lose to Seahawks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It was all set up too perfectly.

Russell Wilson, who just so happens to be the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, had the ball in his hands in the final seconds with a chance to clinch a comeback victory for his Denver Broncos in front of the very Seattle crowd that booed him as he took the field Monday.

And then head coach Nathaniel Hackett took the ball out of his hands.

The Broncos had all three timeouts remaining on Seattle's 46-yard line but wasted nearly the entire play clock as the game clock was running and then decided to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for 4th-and-5. Brandon McManus missed it, and Seattle clinched the stunning 17-16 win.

Social media did not approve of Hackett's decision-making:

The thing is, the Broncos likely would have won the game well before it came down to that final drive if they simply took advantage of their other scoring opportunities.

Instead, Melvin Gordon III fumbled on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line on their first possession of the second half, and Javonte Williams fumbled on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line on their next possession.

There was a touch of irony considering Wilson lost a Super Bowl with Seattle because the Seahawks decided to throw instead of running with Marshawn Lynch at the goal line, but Denver simply couldn't get out of its own way Monday.

Wilson finished 29-of-42 for 340 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions and probably did enough to win in front of the fans who used to adore him, but he came away with the loss thanks to an unbelievable sequence of events.