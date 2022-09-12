Russell Wilson Booed by Seahawks Fans in 1st Game At Seattle Since Broncos Trade

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It didn't take long for Seattle Seahawks fans to provide an answer for anyone wondering how they would greet Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in his return to Lumen Field.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times shared video in which Seahawks fans booed the best quarterback in franchise history as he took the field:

Wilson's return to Seattle was one of the NFL's biggest storylines heading into Week 1, and the fans' early response suggests they will attempt to be a factor throughout the game.

Despite the boos, there is no arguing with Wilson's place as one of the most important players in Seahawks history. The team selected him with a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and he built a resume that included a Super Bowl title, nine Pro Bowl selections and four seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards.

Seattle went to the playoffs in eight of his 10 seasons as one of the most consistent teams in the league in large part because of his presence under center.

Yet things took a turn late in his tenure with the club, with rumors of his eventual exit hovering in his final season.

Seahawks fans may not have forgotten just yet.