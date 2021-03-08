Schefter: 'Idea Russell Wilson Could Be Traded Is Real' Amid Seahawks Rumors

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have not shut down trade rumors surrounding Russell Wilson, which ESPN's Adam Schefter believes legitimizes the recent speculation on the quarterback's future.

"I think the idea that Russell Wilson could be traded is real," Schefter said on SportsCenter Monday.

While salary-cap issues could be a hindrance, Seattle is yet to publicly say it is not trading the franchise quarterback.

Wilson has a $32 million cap hit in 2021 but would count $39 million against the cap for the Seahawks if he is dealt before June 1.

There are still plenty of trade talks amid rumors of a rift between the player and team.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic reported Wilson has been seeking more influence within the organization, but his ideas have been shot down. He also said he was "frustrated" about his lack of protection in the offense.

Schefter previously reported Wilson hasn't demanded a trade, but his agent Mark Rodgers listed four potential destinations where he would waive his no-trade clause: Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

This has generated interest around the league as teams try to land a seven-time Pro Bowler who continues to impress on the field.

The 32-year-old set a career high with 40 touchdown passes last season, adding 4,212 passing yards and 513 rushing yards.

Despite his success, Seattle appears to be exploring the possibility of trading away the face of the franchise.