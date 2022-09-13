Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky Beat Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah to Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Just a couple of weeks after coming up short in the WWE women's tag team title tournament, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky got their redemption.

Kai and Sky, who represent #DAMAGECTRL alongside Bayley, defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new women's tag team champions on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Kai and Sky received their rematch after it was determined that the win by Rodriguez and Aliyah on the Aug. 29 episode of Monday Night Raw was invalid. Aliyah had pinned Kai, who was not the legal competitor. During the rematch, Kai scored the pin on Aliyah after executing her finishing maneuver.

Entering the title tournament, Kai and Sky were perceived to be the favorites to win after their dramatic return at SummerSlam as part of a newly formed stable led by Bayley. The decision to crown Rodriguez and Aliyah instead caught many by surprise, but now it will be Kai and Sky leading the women's tag division going forward.

WWE had vacated the tag titles in May when former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw because of a creative dispute. They had originally won the titles in a Fatal Four-Way on the second night at WrestleMania 38.

It was later announced that Banks and Naomi were suspended from the company, and the women's tag titles were put on the shelf for quite some time. Things changed in July when Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative following Vince McMahon's retirement. The tag team tournament was announced the next month.

There have been indications that Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return to the company, but both of them have yet to appear on WWE programming since their walkout.

