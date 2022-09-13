NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook Trade, Carmelo Anthony, Bojan Bogdanovic

1 of 3

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook doesn't make a ton of sense for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's too ball-dominant and not reliable enough from three to fit alongside LeBron James. The schematic issues are only magnified by his enormous, cap-clogging $47.1 million salary, per Spotrac.

All of this has made the 33-year-old a logical trade candidate, provided the Lakers are willing to make the necessary sacrifices to unload a contract of that magnitude. Skepticism abounds that they would take that kind of hit.

"As of now, competing executives aren't sure the Lakers will send away one future first-round pick, let alone two, to get out of Westbrook's contract unless the return package substantially improves the team," B/R's Eric Pincus reported.

There is clearly some wiggle room here, as substantial improvement is subjective and not at all defined.

On a macro level, though, two first-rounders—the most L.A. is allowed to trade—has always felt like the cost of doing business in a Westbrook deal. One incentivizes a team to take on his remaining money, the other would be incentive to send back a valuable contributor or two.

