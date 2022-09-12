4 Fans Suing Commanders, More for $300K After Being Injured in Fall at FedEx Field

G Fiume

The Washington Commanders are facing a lawsuit stemming from a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season that caused fans to fall to the ground.

John Keim of ESPN reported four people filed the suit Friday and are seeking "in excess" of $75,000 each and $300,000 total because of "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering."

Keim noted the lawsuit said the plaintiffs suffered cervical strains, muscle strains, bone contusions, cuts, bruises, headaches and "other potential long-term effects, both physical and emotional" that are still requiring treatment.

The railing collapse spread on social media at the time in large part because Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was present at the scene following his team's game against Washington.

He even helped some of the fans who fell to the ground back up on their feet:

While Washington said stadium representatives provided medical treatment options, the plaintiffs said that was "patently false."

A team official said the railing was not load-bearing in an area that is designated for disabled people in wheelchairs, but Bob Sokolove, who is a plaintiff's attorney, said stadium employees told the fans they could enter the area after the game and did not warn about the railing.

"It's beyond negligent to skimp on a safety measure in such a high visibility, high trafficked area," Sokolove said. "Whether it's an NCAA game or a pro basketball game or the NFL, everybody comes to the tunnel where the players are coming out. The weight of everyone pushing forward to get a high-five or a wristband or whatever puts even more pressure on what otherwise were pathetic railings."

The lawsuit also said nobody from the team or Contemporary Services Corporation, which provides security at FedEx Field, reached out to determine the severity of any injuries from the railing collapse.

It happened in Week 17 of the season and after the Eagles completed a 20-16 victory.

Hurts threw for 214 yards and helped his team improve to 9-7 before he played a helpful role in the aftermath of the incident.