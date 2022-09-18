Aaron Judge and 8 MLB Stars Enjoying Career Years in 2022

0 of 9

Aaron Judge isn't alone in having the best season of his career in 2022. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The hundreds of players who have taken part in the 2022 Major League Baseball season have had a wide array of experiences. Bad for some. Good for others.

And for a select few stars, never better.

We decided to honor this bunch with a list of eight players who can rightfully call the 2022 season the best of their careers. There's room for debate for some of them, but each is nonetheless working on career-best marks in several notable statistical categories.

In order to draw a clear line between a "career year" and a "breakout," we limited ourselves to guys who were already All-Stars and/or major award winners before 2022. This is with apologies to a handful of players, including Max Fried, Austin Riley and Luis Arraez.

We'll begin with a few honorable mentions and then count down the top eight according to just how obvious it is that they're having the best times of their baseball lives.