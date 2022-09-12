Justin Jefferson Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Calling Him the Best Player in Vikings' Win

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson put on a show Sunday, racking up nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the Minnesota Vikings' win over the rival Green Bay Packers.

Suffice it to say, Aaron Rodgers noticed.

The back-to-back NFL MVP told Jefferson he was "the best player in the game today" following the Vikings' 23-7 triumph.

"It means a lot coming from him, just being the type of player that he is," Jefferson told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "He's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, so to hear that from him definitely is a little confidence-booster."

Jefferson entered the 2022 season with massive expectations, often coming off the board as the top wideout in fantasy drafts despite Cooper Kupp's historic 2021 campaign. The third-year star made good on those expectations in Week 1, consistently gashing a Packers secondary that was schemed to limit his production.

There was likely a little bit of envy coming from Rodgers, whose receiving corps ranks among the worst in football after the departure of Davante Adams this offseason. Rodgers struggled mightily without a reliable top target, throwing for 195 yards and an interception before being replaced by Jordan Love in garbage time.

Running back A.J. Dillon was the team's top receiver with five catches for 46 yards.