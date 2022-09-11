Giants' Saquon Barkley Sends NFL Twitter into Frenzy With Monster Game vs. Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is officially back.

The superstar running back played a monster role in the New York Giants' 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's season opener at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Barkley rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, caught six passes for 30 yards and converted a critical two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to lift the Giants to victory.

Barkley's performance sent Twitter into a frenzy:

The Giants selected Barkley second overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of Penn State, and he went on to have an incredible rookie season, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four scores.

He went on to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

During the 2019 campaign, he rushed for 1,003 yards and six scores and caught 52 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He missed three games with a sprained ankle.

After two solid seasons to start his career, Barkley was slated to have a monster 2020 season. However, he tore his ACL in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the year.

The 25-year-old returned in 2021 but only appeared in 13 games because of another ankle injury. He rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 263 yards and two scores.

Barkley entered this season back at full strength, and his performance Sunday is only a preview of what's to come.