Shohei Ohtani Exits Angels vs. White Sox as Pitcher with Fingernail Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani departed his team's Tuesday home game against the Chicago White Sox as the starting pitcher with a cracked fingernail in the top of the seventh inning, but that didn't stop him from smashing his second home run of the night (and 28th of the season) in the bottom of the frame.

Sam Blum of the Athletic and Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com initially provided some details on Ohtani before he got pulled from the mound.

Ohtani threw 101 pitches over 6.1 innings, striking out 10 while allowing just one earned run, four hits and two walks. He also smashed his 27th home run of the season in the first inning to give the Halos a 1-0 edge.

The 2021 AL MVP remained in the game as a designated hitter to give the Angels a 3-1 lead.

Entering Tuesday, Ohtani had a 6-3 record with a 3.13 ERA as a pitcher, while adding 26 home runs and a 1.009 OPS as a hitter.

Ohtani has avoided major injuries over the past few years, appearing in 315 of 324 possible games in 2021-22.

Aside from a blister that caused him to leave a start last September, the two-way player has been nearly unstoppable in this time.

As a hitter, Ohtani hit 80 home runs with 195 RBI over the past two years while his 2.70 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in this span is even more impressive. He won the 2021 AL MVP award and finished second behind Aaron Judge in 2022, ranking fourth in voting for Cy Young.