NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days

The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23.

Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The Heat was linked to both Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant throughout the summer, but the Utah Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Durant rescinded his trade request to remain with the Brooklyn Nets.

Miami selected Jovic with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Serbia. He's pretty far down the team's current depth chart, but he could prove to be a solid player off the bench this year.

Days, meanwhile, went undrafted in 2022. He spent four years playing college basketball at LSU and should be a solid option behind Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon.