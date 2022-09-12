The Best and Worst MLB Trades from the 2022 Deadline

1 of 9

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Honorable: RHP David Robertson, RHP Noah Syndergaard and SS Edmundo Sosa, Philadelphia Phillies

Robertson has hit a bit of a wall in September, but he still has a 2.76 ERA and five saves in seven tries for Philadelphia. Syndergaard only has a 4.61 ERA as a Phillie, but the team has won five of the seven games he's started.

The big surprise so far is Sosa. He was known for his glovework when the Phillies acquired him, but he's since ripped off a 1.030 OPS. Though this is over a small sample size of 54 plate appearances, it's nonetheless been a boon to the Phillies infield.

Dishonorable: RHPs Tyler Mahle, Jorge López and Michael Fulmer, Minnesota Twins

These guys were supposed to lift a Twins pitching staff that had been inconsistent over the first four months of the season, but that just hasn't really happened.

Fulmer has been more solid than good in their new threads, while López has been hittable in the process of putting up a 4.40 ERA. Mahle, meanwhile, put up a 4.41 ERA in four starts for the Twins before going on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Honorable: 3B J.D. Davis, San Francisco Giants

Davis was hitting just .238/.324/.359 through 66 games with the New York Mets, yet his peripheral metrics included some encouraging numbers in the contact quality departments.

As such, it's not the biggest shock that he's upped his slugging percentage to .457 with the Giants. That's more than they were getting from Darin Ruf, who's since slipped even further to a .140/.182/.200 slash line in New York.

Dishonorable: C Christian Vázquez and DH Trey Mancini, Houston Astros

Vázquez has hit just .246 in 22 games as an Astro, and it's an empty .246. He's walked only four times and has yet to record an extra-base hit.

For his part, the seven home runs Mancini has given the Astros are all well and good. But he also has just 14 other hits in 102 at-bats, with 33 strikeouts to boot.