ESPN: Lamar Jackson Rejected Ravens Contract Offer 'Believed to Be Worth About $250M'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly rejected a contract offer worth "about $250 million."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens offered Jackson a deal that topped contracts recently signed by Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, but the team fell short of offering a deal that approached the $230 million in guarantees given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson, the only player among the aforementioned quarterbacks with an MVP on his mantle, wanted a fully guaranteed deal similar to Watson's.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.